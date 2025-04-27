ECO Members Meet in Arkadag to Advance Sustainable Development

Senior Officials from ECO Member States met today in Arkadag, Turkmenistan, to strengthen cooperation on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ECO Deputy Secretary General Ambassador Silapberdi Nurberdiyev highlighted the need for aligned policies, regional partnerships, and innovative solutions to address key challenges, including health, gender equality, climate action, and economic growth.

The meeting prepared the final draft of the Outcome Document for the 1st ECO Forum on Sustainable Development, to guide collective efforts through 2030.

ECO thanked the Government of Turkmenistan for its hospitality and reaffirmed its commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future. ///ECO, 27 April 2025