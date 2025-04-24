TEIF 2025: Turkmenistan’s Mineral Resources: Investment opportunities

At the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investments to Turkmenistan’s Economy, G. Garlyev, Chairman of the State Corporation “Turkmengeology,” presented a detailed overview of the current state of the country’s mineral resource base for solid minerals. He also shared plans for the exploration and prospecting of metallic and non-metallic minerals, emphasizing Turkmenistan’s potential as an attractive destination for investments in the mining industry.

The “Turkmengeology” Corporation, widely known for its extensive work in oil and gas exploration, is also actively engaged in expanding the country’s mineral resource base through the exploration of solid minerals. These efforts include geological-economic assessments and the transfer of explored deposits with approved reserves to mining enterprises for industrial development.

The corporation’s activities aim to identify and prepare new deposits to meet the growing needs of Turkmenistan’s industrial and construction sectors. Over the years of country’s independence, “Turkmengeology” has approved reserves for over 100 new deposits of various types of mineral resources, many of which are already in industrial operation and serve as a vital source of raw materials for local enterprises.

Turkmenistan’s mineral resource base for solid minerals is diverse, including deposits prepared for industrial development with approved reserves, as well as those already in operation. Additionally, the State Balance of Reserves lists over 250 deposits and prospective occurrences of various mineral resources with unapproved reserves. These include:

Energy and industrial minerals: hard and brown coal, iron ores, ozokerite, celestine ores, rubidium ores (within potassium salts), native sulfur.

Raw materials for the chemical industry: limestone, table and rock salt, potassium and magnesium salts, sodium sulfate, technogenic barite, iodine, bromine, kaolin.

Construction and decorative materials: marble onyx (including aragonite), bentonite, cement raw materials, gypsum, facing materials, raw materials for expanded clay production, sawn and construction stones, raw materials for mineral fibers, brick raw materials, sand-gravel mixtures, construction sands.

Materials for the glass industry and mineral pigments.

“Turkmengeology” is actively conducting geological exploration for non-ferrous metals in the Gyzylgaya area, which is promising in terms of mineralization. In response to growing global interest in rare earth elements, the corporation plans to expand exploration efforts in this strategically important direction.

To enhance the efficiency and accuracy of exploration, “Turkmengeology” is adopting modern technologies, including compact tracked drilling rigs. These rigs enable inclined drilling, reach depths of up to 1,500 meters, and allow core sampling without repeated raising and lowering of drilling tools, significantly increasing productivity.

Turkmenistan’s wealth of mineral resources, combined with the active exploration strategy implemented by “Turkmengeology,” creates attractive opportunities for foreign investors. Deposits of solid minerals, many of which are ready for industrial development, provide a reliable foundation for mining projects.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan’s strategic location, abundant natural resources, and favorable economic policies create an advantageous investment environment. ///nCa, 24 April 2025