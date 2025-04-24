TEIF 2025: Acting Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan Discusses Prospects for Turkmen-Malaysian Cooperation

At the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investments to Turkmenistan’s Economy (TEIF 2025), Kerimberdi Kurbanov, Acting Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, spoke about the prospects for further strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Malaysia.

Turkmenistan’s national economy demonstrates steady growth due to the effective utilization of its rich natural, economic, and investment potential, the expansion of interstate cooperation, and the enhancement of foreign economic ties. Currently, Turkmenistan maintains trade relations with over 100 countries worldwide, reflecting its active role on the international stage.

Kerimberdi Kurbanov noted that Malaysian companies are successfully operating in the Turkmen market, implementing large-scale projects in key sectors such as finance, oil and gas, and construction-engineering. According to 2024 data, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Malaysia reached $131.7 million. However, exports from Turkmenistan to Malaysia decreased by 45%, while imports from Malaysia grew by 36.5%.

Special attention was given to the prospects for exporting textile products to Malaysia. Kurbanov emphasized that realizing this potential requires close interaction between the business communities of both countries. Turkmenistan is ready to support initiatives aimed at mutual prosperity and to develop cooperation in all areas.

Turkmenistan’s “open door” policy facilitates the attraction of foreign investments and the improvement of national legislation in line with international standards. Comprehensive measures are aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of key industries, including the oil and gas sector, healthcare, science, education, and agriculture, as well as diversifying trade operations and fostering entrepreneurship.

Kerimberdi Kurbanov highlighted that Turkmenistan has significant potential for exporting high-tech products. Partnership with Malaysia could not only expand the export of Turkmen products but also facilitate the creation of joint ventures based on bilateral investments and technology exchange.

In conclusion, Kurbanov addressed the forum participants, inviting Malaysian entrepreneurs to engage in active cooperation. He assured that Turkmenistan is committed to consistent efforts in developing multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnerships that will contribute to the prosperity of both nations.

///nCa, 24 April 2025