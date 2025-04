The National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, having completed his visit to Kazakhstan, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on April 22 on a working visit.

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met the high guest at Issyk-Kul International Airport, the press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will hold bilateral talks, as well as attend a number of cultural events. ///nCa, 22 April 2025