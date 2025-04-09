Turkmenistan and Monaco strengthen humanitarian cooperation: visit of a delegation led by the Vice-President of the Charitable Foundation named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

A delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, paid a working visit to the Principality of Monaco, the purpose of which was to expand international cooperation in the humanitarian and social spheres.

During the visit, a meeting was held with Thomas Brezzo, Chairman of the National Council of the Principality of Monaco, during which an exchange of views took place on issues in the field of health and environmental protection, as well as targeted international cooperation.

The key highlight of the visit was the meeting with Prince Albert II of Monaco. During the dialogue, issues of promoting a healthy lifestyle, strengthening peaceful dialogue, as well as promoting the values of friendship and brotherhood between peoples were discussed. The role of sport as an important instrument of peace, uniting nations and cultures on the basis of goodwill and mutual understanding, was emphasized.

This visit built upon the dialogue initiated during the January meeting between Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, and Prince Albert II, which outlined cooperation in culture, sports, tourism, and circus arts.

During the current visit, agreements on expanding cooperation with the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation were significantly advanced, new areas of cooperation in the humanitarian field were outlined, which opens up additional prospects for strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Monaco.///nCa, 9 April 2025