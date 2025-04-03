Sports development and international partnership: The leadership of Turkmenistan held meetings with the heads of sports organizations in Asia and Qatar

On 2 April 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia Husain Al-Musallam and First Vice-President of the Association of National Olympic Committees, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the conversation, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan pays special attention to the development of physical culture and sports. A healthy lifestyle is being actively promoted in the country, conditions are being created for the involvement of young people in sports, and state programs are being implemented to develop sports infrastructure and expand international cooperation in this area.

The guests noted Turkmenistan’s significant contribution to the Olympic Movement. One of the key achievements was the successful holding of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat in 2017.

Turkmenistan is currently continuing to modernize its sports infrastructure, creating favorable conditions for the training of athletes and the organization of world-class competitions.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of further strengthening partnerships in this area and expressed confidence that the current visit of the heads of sports organizations would give a new impetus to cooperation.

The Head of State also highly appreciated the activities of the Olympic Council of Asia and the Association of National Olympic Committees aimed at developing sports and popularizing Olympic values. He expressed gratitude to Husain Al-Musallam and Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani for their contribution to strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan and supporting national initiatives in the field of sports.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness for further cooperation aimed at promoting the Olympic Movement and implementing joint projects in the interests of global sports development.

Meeting with the National Leader

During the meeting with National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Olympic Committee of the State of Qatar conveyed greetings from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The National Leader expressed his best wishes in return and recalled his telephone conversation with the head of Qatar.

Discussing the prospects of bilateral cooperation, Arkadag stressed that the visit of the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee will contribute to the further development of partnership between Turkmenistan and Qatar in the sports field. Turkmenistan actively participates in international sports initiatives and the Olympic Movement, having extensive experience in organizing world-class competitions, including the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games 2017.

The National Leader noted that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to cooperation with international sports organizations. Modern sports complexes have been created in the country, a number of federations operate, national sports are actively supported, and programs for the development of physical culture and a healthy lifestyle are being implemented.

Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated Qatar’s success in the development of sports and invited the Qatari side to participate in the international forum to be held on December 12 in Ashgabat, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

At the end of the meeting, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani for supporting Turkmenistan’s sports initiatives, as well as for his personal contribution to the development of Turkmen-Qatari cooperation. ///nCa, 3 April 2025