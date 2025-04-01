Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Launch 500 kV Datka–Sugd Power Line Under CASA-1000 Project

On 31 March 2025, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon participated in the launch ceremony of the 500 kV Datka–Sughd power transmission line, a key component of the CASA-1000 international energy project. The event was held via videoconference from the city of Khujand.

As part of the project, a new energy infrastructure was built, including a 480-km long 500 kV power transmission line connecting the substations Datka (Kyrgyzstan) and Sugd (Tajikistan).

The leaders emphasized that this project holds strategic significance as it integrates the energy systems of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, enhances regional energy security, and supports sustainable economic growth.

The CASA-1000 project, aimed at exporting surplus green electricity from Central Asia to South Asia, has reached an important stage. In 2025, construction work was completed in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which will allow electricity to be supplied to Afghanistan and Pakistan in the summer.

For Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, electricity exports create an additional source of revenue, while for Afghanistan and Pakistan, they will provide a much-needed solution to chronic power shortages.

The environmental aspect of the project is also important — South Asian countries are getting access to “green” energy produced by hydroelectric power plants, without greenhouse gas emissions.

The launch of the Datka–Sugd line has become a landmark event for the region, opening up new prospects for energy cooperation and sustainable development in Central Asia. ///nCa, 1 April 2025