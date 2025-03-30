Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation met with the Minister of Labor, Health and Social Protection of Georgia

On 29 March, during the “Year of Peace and Trust: Development of International Activities for the sake of Children” conference in Arkadag, Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Therapeutic Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship, held a meeting with Mikhail Sarjveladze, the Georgian Minister of Labor, Health, and Social Protection.

The primary focus of their discussion was to explore and enhance cooperation in the realm of child health, with both parties underscoring the significance of strengthening humanitarian ties between Turkmenistan and Georgia.

Sarjveladze also expressed his admiration for the modern city of Arkadag, highlighting its economic potential and rapid development, according to the International Information Center Turkmenistan (THP). ///nCa, 30 March 2025