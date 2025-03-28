Tariq Saeedi

Here are some connectible dots:

1.Brutus says in Shakespeare’s play Julius Caesar:

There is a tide in the affairs of men.

Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune;

Omitted, all the voyage of their life

Is bound in shallows and in miseries.

On such a full sea are we now afloat,

And we must take the current when it serves,

Or lose our ventures.

2.The relentless pursuit of short-term objectives can sometimes seriously damage the long-term interests.

3.Geography is a hard taskmaster.

4.The Law of Arbitrage almost always finds ways to assert itself: When there is a price difference, the goods or financial instruments will move from the place where they are cheap and travel to the place where they are comparatively expensive.

5.The real statesmanship is bifocal – Simultaneously looking at each issue separately as well as the entire picture. ///nCa, 28 March 2025