UNDP and the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan Host the Second Coordination Meeting of the Development Partners Sustainable Economy and Finance Group

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan jointly convened the Second Coordination Meeting of the Sustainable Economy and Finance (SEF) Working Group on 20 March 2025.

The participants of the meeting, representing the Government of Turkmenistan and the country’s diplomatic community, were informed about the current and planned initiatives of the SEF Working Group. During the meeting, discussions were held on ways to promote sustainable economic and financial development in Turkmenistan through cooperation and open dialogue.



Participants were briefed on the Programme for Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan: Priorities and Investments 2025, joint initiatives related to Turkmenistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the findings of the UN Country Analysis.

The meeting commenced with opening remarks delivered by Ms. Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan who stated: “This group is an important platform for strengthening our collective support for Turkmenistan’s sustainable economic development. Only by working together can we create new opportunities, promote financial stability, and support the country’s efforts in economic diversification and WTO accession.”



Established under the Development Partners Coordination Group (DPCG), the SEF Working Group aims to enhance the effectiveness of international organizations and diplomatic missions in finance and economy by facilitating closer collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan towards achieving shared objectives for Turkmenistan’s economic growth.

The SEF working group meets regularly to establish an effective platform for improved coordination, knowledge sharing, raising awareness, and enhancing collaboration in economic and financial areas. ///nCa, 21 March 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)