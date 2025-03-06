Georgian Prime Minister Begins Official Visit to Turkmenistan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Turkmenistan today for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

A formal welcome ceremony was held at Ashgabat International Airport to honor the Prime Minister and his delegation upon their arrival. Irakli Kobakhidze was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Nokerguly Ataguliyev.

According to the press service of the Georgian government, President Serdar Berdimuhamedow will receive Prime Minister Kobakhidze tomorrow.

The visit’s agenda also includes extended-format negotiations between Cabinet members from both countries. These discussions will be jointly chaired by Georgia’s First Vice Prime Minister and the Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

Following these talks, several agreements on cooperation between sectoral institutions in a variety of areas are expected to be signed.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation that includes First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze, Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Davit Songhulashvili, Sports Minister Shalva Gogoladze, and Levan Zhorzholiani, Head of the Government Administration. ///nCa, 6 March 2025