Turkmenistan is preparing to host the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

On February 24, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and a delegation led by Ms. Rabab Fatima, Under Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, who arrived in Ashgabat for the first time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the parties noted the constructive and long-term experience of Turkmenistan’s strategic cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies in a wide range of areas.

Emphasizing the importance of continuing close partnership, the parties discussed in detail the joint events planned for the current year, declared by the UN General Assembly the International Year of Peace and Trust on the initiative of Turkmenistan.

In particular, preparations for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3), scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan in August this year, were discussed.

The parties confirmed the importance of this global event and exchanged detailed views on the Conference agenda, protocol and organizational issues, including the preparation of draft Final and other documents.

The sides expressed confidence that this Conference will create an effective platform for concrete actions in the field of sustainable development, environmental and food security, through improved transport and digital connectivity, and the unlocking the trade and economic potential of the countries, which is consistent with Turkmenistan’s national and foreign policy priorities.

It is important to note that 32 landlocked developing countries with populations of more than 500 million people share common challenges related to their geographical location, which affects their economic ties with the rest of the world.///nCa, 25 February 2025