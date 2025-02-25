Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan

On 25 February 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on a visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

He heads the delegation of the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan.

Temirbek Erkinov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, met the high-ranking guest and his accompanying delegation at Manas International Airport.

During the visit, Meredov will have bilateral talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev, as well as with the President of Sadyr Japarov.///nCa, 25 February 2025