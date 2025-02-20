Swiss Newspaper “Zeit-Fragen/Current Concerns” on the Year of “Peace and Trust” and Turkmenistan’s Neutrality

As part of efforts to raise international awareness of Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at strengthening global peace and trust, one of Switzerland’s leading newspapers, “Zeit-Fragen/Current Concerns” (Zurich), published three articles by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan dedicated to the significance of the Year of “Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Zeit-Fragen/Current Concerns is known for its analytical materials on international relations, geopolitics, diplomacy, and security. The publication serves as a platform for discussing key global challenges and highlights constructive initiatives by various countries that promote peaceful coexistence and sustainable development.

The published articles explore the historical significance of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, its contribution to trust-based diplomacy, and the country’s role in international efforts to strengthen global peace. Special attention is given to the concept of the Year of “Peace and Trust”, proposed by Turkmenistan and supported by the global community.

These publications in such an authoritative outlet reflect the growing interest of international experts and analysts in Turkmenistan’s peace-oriented and neutral policies. This underscores the importance of ongoing efforts to inform the global community about the country’s key initiatives aimed at promoting stability, dialogue, and cooperation. ///nCa, 20 February 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)