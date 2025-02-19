Neutrality and economic development: Turkmenistan shares its experience at the WTO event “Building Resilience through Trade”

On February 17, 2025, the event “Building Resilience through Trade: Engagement for Sustainable Peace” was held at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO). It was organized by the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan in Geneva in cooperation with the Interpeace Building platform.

The session focused on the interconnection between economic development, sustainable peace, and the principles of neutrality. The event was attended by high-ranking representatives of international organizations, the media, and the private sector.

The Director-General of the WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, addressed the participants via video message. The event also featured the participation of the Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, who, in his speech, emphasized the importance of strategic investments and sustainable business practices in fostering stability and building trust in post-conflict zones.

The keynote speaker, H.E. Vepa Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan, highlighted that the United Nations General Assembly declared 2025 the Year of Peace and Trust at Turkmenistan’s initiative. He stressed that the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality reaffirms the country’s commitment to the principles of peaceful cooperation, economic integration, and sustainable development. The Turkmen experience demonstrates that neutrality does not mean isolation but rather creates favorable conditions for international partnership and sustainable trade.

During the discussion, representatives of the International Trade Centre (ITC), the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and leading private companies explored practical steps to expand business engagement in peacebuilding initiatives and trade-economic cooperation.

The event served as a key platform for exchanging views, sharing best practices, and developing strategies, allowing representatives from various sectors to discuss mechanisms for strengthening resilience and engaging businesses in ensuring peace and stability.

Turkmenistan continues to actively promote the ideas of peace, trust, and mutually beneficial economic cooperation on the international stage, demonstrating that neutrality is a powerful tool for fostering sustainable development. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Switzerland, 18 February 2025