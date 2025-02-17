Session of the Interdepartmental Commission on Ensuring the Implementation of Turkmenistan’s International Obligations in the Field of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law

On 14 February 2025, a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Ensuring the Implementation of Turkmenistan’s International Obligations in the Field of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The leadership and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health and the Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, as well as other profile ministries and departments, the Ombudswoman, the heads of the Institute for State, Law and Democracy, the National Red Crescent Society and non-governmental organizations attended the meeting.

In accordance with the agenda, the participants considered the results of the Interdepartmental Commission’s activities in 2024 and the tasks set for this year, which has been declared as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

During the discussion of the results of the work done during the reporting period, the speakers noted that the protection of the legitimate interests of citizens in accordance with universally recognized norms of international law is a priority vector of the state policy of neutral Turkmenistan.

Views were exchanged on cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross on international humanitarian law.

The issues on implementation of the National Action Plan on Human Rights for 2021-2025, the National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2021-2025 and the National Action Plan for Realization of Children’s Rights for 2023-2028 were considered.

It was emphasized during the exchange of views that among the priorities of the Interdepartmental Commission, great attention is paid to improving the population’s knowledge of legal issues and widening of access to legal information.

At the same time, it was noted that the legislation of Turkmenistan is being consistently improved, taking into consideration the national experience and generally accepted norms of international law.

In addition, a number of other issues were considered by the Interdepartmental Commission. /// nCa, 17 February 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)