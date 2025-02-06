UNDP and Partners in Turkmenistan Discuss Public Budget Alignment with Sustainable Development Goals

Within the framework of the joint project between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, ‘Partnering for SDG Acceleration, Phase III,’ a webinar took place on February 5, bringing together more than 20 representatives from various national ministries and departments.

The webinar aimed to explore Turkmenistan’s opportunities for integrating sustainable development principles into budget planning. Participants were introduced to global trends, best practices in budgeting for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the theoretical foundations, and methodology of the Rapid Integrated Assessment (RIA) for government funding, as well as approaches to developing budget programs aligned with SDG priorities.



“As part of joint efforts focused on advancing financing for sustainable development in Turkmenistan, a quick comprehensive assessment to integrate sustainable development principles into budget planning would allow us to analyze the capabilities and potential of the country’s budget system for the implementation of long–term sustainable development strategies in Turkmenistan and will serve as the basis for the introduction of Integrated National Financing Mechanisms (INFF), in accordance with national priorities,” emphasized Ms. Bakytgul Khambar, UNDP international expert, during the webinar. ///nCa, 6 February 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)