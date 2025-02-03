Afghanistan’s Trade with Central Asia Reaches $1.6 Billion

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced that Afghanistan’s trade with five Central Asian countries has reached a total value of $1.696 billion during the current solar year (March 2024 to March 2025), TOLOnews reported.

According to ministry spokesperson Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, exports accounted for $112 million of this trade volume, while imports made up $1.584 billion.

“The trade between Afghanistan and the Central Asian countries—Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan—continued normally over the past ten months of solar year 1403, reaching a total value of $1.696 billion, of which $112 million were exports and $1.584 billion were imports,” Jawad stated.

Afghanistan’s primary exports to these neighboring countries included fresh and dried fruits, various juices, talc stone, and agricultural products such as asafoetida (hing), potatoes, and onions. The country imported essential commodities such as electricity, fuel, wheat flour, cooking oil, raw materials for factories, chemical fertilizers, and cement.

The Ministry revealed that Afghanistan’s total trade value for 2024 stood at $12.422 billion, comprising $1.803 billion in exports and $10.619 billion in imports. ///nCa, 3 February 2025