Advancing Human Rights and Sustainable Development in Turkmenistan

4 Key Human Rights Initiatives Supported by UNDP in Turkmenistan

The 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda is anchored in human rights, with all 17 Goals directly or indirectly mirroring human rights standards. These two frameworks – human rights and sustainable development are interlinked and mutually reinforcing, emphasizing that a ‘just, equitable, and sustainable future’ is possible only when everyone’s abilities and potential are fully realized. UNDP believes that empowering people to exercise their rights not only advances the Global Goals but also strengthens institutions, enabling individuals to act as agents of change in shaping their futures. Globally, UNDP observes that effective national human rights institutions accelerating progress on the Global Goals and empowering individuals and communities .

Human Rights, Rule of Law, and Gender Equality: UNDP’s Focus in Turkmenistan

Since 2021, UNDP in Turkmenistan has implemented initiatives promoting human rights, rule of law, and gender equality to accelerate sustainable development. These efforts align with UNDP’s global mandate to advance inclusive governance, strengthen legal frameworks, and support institutions in meeting international standards. Key areas of focus include:

1. Strengthening the Ombudsman’s Office: Accreditation with GANHRI

UNDP has partnered with Turkmenistan’s Ombudsman’s Office to enhance its institutional capacity, aiding its achievement of a ‘B’ accreditation status from the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI). Accreditation to GANHRI represents a significant milestone, reflecting progress towards compliance with the Paris Principles. Continued collaboration with partners will be essential to achieving full alignment with these principles in the future.

This accreditation signifies progress toward global standards, particularly in the areas of independence, civil society collaboration, and media engagement of the institution. While certain steps, —such as establishing a National Preventive Mechanism are still underway, the accreditation process provides a roadmap for institutional strengthening and serves as a platform for engaging donors to further advance human rights in Turkmenistan.

2. Improving Access to Legal Aid

To enhance Turkmenistan’s legal aid system, UNDP, with support from the British Embassy, has launched the project aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Boards of Lawyers in Turkmenistan. This initiative focuses on developing legal frameworks that align with constitutional provisions, providing training for attorneys and lawyers, judges, prosecutors, investigators, and other legal professionals, and advocating for the establishment of a National Chamber of Lawyers. These efforts aim to strengthen the inclusivity and accessibility of the legal aid system.

3. Advancing Gender Equality: Internal and Societal Milestones

Gender equality is a core value at UNDP Turkmenistan, demonstrated by a strong commitment to establish baselines, fine-tune strategies, address gender gaps, document innovations, and showcase the impacts of interventions for gender equality and gender mainstreaming within the office and the achievement of the Gender Seal Bronze certification. Externally, 2024 marked significant progress, including the launch of a Specialized Gender Mainstreaming Online Course for Civil Servants and a comprehensive gender barriers assessment for tuberculosis services.

4. Strengthening Electoral Processes for Inclusivity

In partnership with the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan, UNDP has supported the development of strategies for a unified voter register incorporating gender-disaggregated data. Through BRIDGE training modules, election commission members have enhanced their capacities, focusing on gender-responsive practices and women’s political participation. These initiatives underscore UNDP’s commitment to fostering transparent and inclusive electoral processes.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As UNDP Turkmenistan moves toward 2025, its focus remains on strengthening governance and human rights initiatives, addressing challenges in the legal aid system, and advancing gender equality. By leveraging donor support and strategic partnerships, UNDP is well-positioned to deliver transformative, rights-based solutions, fostering a more inclusive and equitable future for Turkmenistan.

If your organization or institution is interested in partnering with UNDP in Turkmenistan to advance the rule of law, access to justice, and the human rights agenda, please feel free to reach out to Lachin Artykova, UNDP Project Manager on Human Rights, at lachin.artykova@undp.org. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 11 December 2024