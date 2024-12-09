Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Discuss Resumption of Air Services

Recently, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogaev, met with Dovran Saburov, Chairman of the Turkmenhowayollary Agency (Turkmen Airlines). The meeting was focused on the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, reported on the Embassy’s social media accounts.

Air travel between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan was previously disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.

Ambassador Nogaev emphasized the critical importance of restoring direct flights, highlighting their significance for both citizen convenience and the enhancement of economic and tourism ties.

He further emphasized that the resumption of direct flights would attract tourists from Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan and vice versa, thereby contributing to the development of tourism infrastructure and fostering enriching cultural exchanges.

Saburov expressed his readiness for fruitful cooperation and underscored the importance of exchanging expertise in the field of civil aviation.

Following the meeting, both parties agreed to conduct further consultations to develop a concrete plan for the resumption of flight services. ///nCa, 9 December 2024