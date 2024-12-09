News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Discuss Resumption of Air Services

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Discuss Resumption of Air Services

By

Recently, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogaev, met with Dovran Saburov, Chairman of the Turkmenhowayollary Agency (Turkmen Airlines). The meeting was focused on the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, reported on the Embassy’s social media accounts.

Air travel between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan was previously disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.

Ambassador Nogaev emphasized the critical importance of restoring direct flights, highlighting their significance for both citizen convenience and the enhancement of economic and tourism ties.

He further emphasized that the resumption of direct flights would attract tourists from Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan and vice versa, thereby contributing to the development of tourism infrastructure and fostering enriching cultural exchanges.

Saburov expressed his readiness for fruitful cooperation and underscored the importance of exchanging expertise in the field of civil aviation.

Following the meeting, both parties agreed to conduct further consultations to develop a concrete plan for the resumption of flight services. ///nCa, 9 December 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan met with the heads of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan
  2. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in education
  3. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye discuss international transport corridor
  4. Kazakhstan Sees Fourfold Increase in Turkmen Tourists
  5. Turkmenistan and Angola discuss bilateral cooperation at the United Nations
  6. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan held session of joint commission
  7. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Discuss Collaboration in Horse Breeding
  8. “Discover Malaysia” Seminar: Steps to strengthen tourism partnership between Turkmenistan and Malaysia
  9. Kazakhstan enters the oilfield services market of Turkmenistan – The daughter of KazMunaiGas opens a branch in Ashgabat
  10. Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan