Afghan Energy Officials Visit Turkmenistan, Discuss TAP Project and Future Collaboration

Abdul Bari Omar, CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), major power utility in Afghanistan, and his delegation recently visited Turkmenistan to discuss the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission project and other energy cooperation initiatives.

During their visit, the Afghan delegation met with key Turkmen energy officials, including Durdy Ilyasov, CEO of Turkmen Energo, and Murad Artykov, Director of the TAP Project. The discussions focused on the upcoming power purchase agreement for 2025 and other potential areas of collaboration, DABS reported.

Omar emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, highlighting the potential for increased energy cooperation. He expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s continued support and cooperation with Afghanistan.

The visit was also attended by representatives from Afghanistan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance, signifying the high-level importance of the discussions.///nCa, 5 December 2024

 

