National Leader of Turkmenistan, President of Uzbekistan in telephone conversation

The National Leader of Turkmenistan, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, had a phone conversation on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

They expressed satisfaction at the growing pace of bilateral relations and discussed the prospect of further cooperation in the areas of mutual interest including trade, economy, and fuel and energy spheres.

They underlined the need to fully utilize the transport and transit potential of the two countries.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan, the Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, noted that the partnership between the two states has reached a qualitatively new level, and conveyed greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the Uzbek leader.

The sides unanimously stressed the need for the implementation of the existing agreements and looked at the possibility of implementing joint projects. /// nCa, 28 August 2024

 

