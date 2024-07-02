Ashgabat – Some Beautiful Flowers 02/07/2024 By Admin Ashgabat is full of parks, green areas, and private gardens. In the older parts of Ashgabat, you come across all kinds of flowers and ornamental shrubs. Here are some of the flowers on the several routes we follow during our daily walks: /// nCa, 2 July 2024 Related posts: Ashgabat – The Enchanting Doors Türkiye’s Most Beautiful Bike-packing Routes Would you like to work from one of the most beautiful countries in the world? The Most Beautiful Dive Routes in Türkiye “Turkmenistan Airlines” operating flights in the direction of Ashgabat – Moscow – Ashgabat will be suspended and will be operated on the route Ashgabat – Kazan – Ashgabat Six foreign presidents, one prime minister, participating in victory day parade in Moscow – Flowers placed at the tomb of unknown soldier Christmas mini-markets in Ashgabat Enjoy the beautiful islands of Türkiye in the North Aegean Discover Türkiye’s Beautiful Aegean Coast From Ayvalık to Datça Contours of increasingly visible benefits of hosting Ashgabat 2017 – Part 3