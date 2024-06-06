Turkmenistan took part in the EU-Central Asia High-Level Political and Security Dialogue in Belgium

On 5 June 2024, the next meeting of the EU-Central Asia High-Level Political and Security Dialogue took place in Brussels. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs A. Gurbanov headed the delegation of Turkmenistan at the event. The event brought together representatives of Central Asian countries and the European Union.

During the first session on the theme “Evolving Global and Regional Security Environment”, the delegation of Turkmenistan emphasized the importance of joint efforts in combating global threats, including terrorism and cybercrime.

It was noted that Turkmenistan is actively working on a new National Strategy for the Prevention of Violent Extremism and Countering Terrorism for the period 2025-2030. The importance of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and its role in peace efforts in the international arena was also emphasized.

The second session focused on EU-Central Asia security cooperation. Turkmenistan stressed the importance of dialogue and international cooperation in maintaining political stability. The delegation commended EU-supported programs like BOMCA, CADAP, and LEICA for strengthening security and addressing cross-border threats.

The Turkmen side focused on the development of the digital economy in Turkmenistan and the importance of international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

The final session addressed the threat of terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan. Turkmenistan emphasized the importance of international support for Afghan stability. They also highlighted their projects in Afghanistan, including the “Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India” gas pipeline, power transmission lines, and railway construction.

On the EU side, key representatives took part in the discussions, including Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Political Director of the EEAS Enrique Mora, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, EU Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism Nadia Costantini, EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Bartjan Wegter and EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson.

The Central Asia-EU High-level Policy and Security Dialogue is a permanent platform for interregional cooperation. The first meeting in this format was held in 2013. The platform is aimed at implementing joint measures to address regional security challenges in the field of water, ecology, etc., as well as preventing cross-border threats of terrorism, illegal migration and trafficking in prohibited substances. ///nCa, 6 June 2024