President of Turkmenistan received Acting Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme

On Tuesday, 16 April 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Michal Mlynar.

As the President noted, strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership with the United Nations and its specialized agencies is one of the main vectors of the country’s foreign policy.

During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on topical issues of cooperation.

As known, in 2023 Turkmenistan joined the UN-Habitat Group of Friends on Sustainable Urbanization and the new Urban Development Program. In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the issue related to the opening of a UN-Habitat Representative Office in Turkmenistan is one of the country’s priorities at the current 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

The President proposed a visit by UN-Habitat experts to identify specific areas of collaboration and develop a project document outlining the framework for future engagement..

As noted, Turkmenistan is successfully implementing state programs aimed at developing an inclusive social protection system for the population. Construction of industrial and social facilities is regularly carried out accross the country.

The smart city of Arkadag was awarded a certificate by the United Nations Human Settlements Program “For efforts in implementing the principles of inclusive, safe, sustainable and smart regions and communities.”

Stressing that Turkmenistan is ready for further cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, the head of state voiced a number of proposals, including on expanding contacts in the legislative sphere in the field of urban planning, studying modern legal methods and mechanisms that will contribute to the sustainable development of cities.

It is also proposed to establish cooperation on the implementation of global programs and strategies for the development of high-tech, environmentally friendly, disaster-resistant and livable cities, to intensify the exchange of best practices through public-private partnerships in the field of creating and managing urban infrastructure. For its part, Turkmenistan is ready to consider UN-Habitat’s proposals on these issues.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the successful continuation of fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and UN-Habitat. ///nCa, 17 April 2024