Children’s festival “Hopes of a green future” will be held in Ashgabat! 

In honor of the International Day without Waste (March 30) and Children’s Day in Türkiye (April 23), the public organization “Young Naturalist” and the Joint Turkmen-Turkish School invite children and their families to the colorful festival “Hopes of a green Future”!
Time: 23 April 2024 (Tuesday), 10:00
Location: Joint Turkmen-Turkish School
The purpose of the festival:
- Promotion of respect for the environment
- Reducing the amount of waste
- Demonstration of the possibilities of reuse of materials
- Raising environmental awareness
The program includes:
Children’s games and entertainment: Clown, inflatable playground, cotton candy, folk dances, magician, children’s songs, and much more.
Eco-quest: An exciting journey where children learn about the importance of caring for nature and the consequences of human actions.
Exhibition and contest of recycled crafts: Show your fantasy and create unique crafts from unnecessary materials!
Waste Recycling Workshop: Learn simple and effective waste recycling methods that can be used at home.
Organizers: The public organization “Young Naturalist” and the Joint Turkmen-Turkish School with the support of the Turkish Embassy in Turkmenistan.
Contacts: +99312940319; +99312940326 /// nCa, 16 April 2024 (in cooperation with the NGO “Young Naturalist”)