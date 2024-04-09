UNDP and Turkmenistan jointly launch Educational Sessions titled “TurkmenYouth4SDGs”

News Central Asia (nCa)

To engage the youth of Turkmenistan in the Sustainable Development Agenda until 2030, the United Nations Development Programme in Turkmenistan, in collaboration with the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, has launched a series of Educational Sessions titled “TurkmenYouth4SDGs”.

The first session, which was held on 8 April 2024 at the UN Building in Ashgabat, was dedicated to World Health Day and focused on the collaboration between UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan to achieve SDG 3: “Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”.

During the meeting, UNDP experts briefed students on the projects being implemented by UNDP in the healthcare sector in Turkmenistan and provided an overview of digital tools that are already in use worldwide and planned to be integrated into the national healthcare system of the country. The event also served as a platform to raise awareness about health and promote a healthy lifestyle among youth.

Since 2010, UNDP, in collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan and development partners, has been implementing projects aimed at strengthening the healthcare system in the country. /// nCa, 9 April 2024 (In cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)

