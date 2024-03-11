Turkmenistan and Afghanistan held a meeting on the Nur ul-Jihad substation project

On Sunday, 10 March 2024, the leadership of the Afghan electric power company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat met with the head of the Department of International Electric Power Projects in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan direction of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Myrat Artykov and representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

According to DABS, the meeting was devoted to projects for the development of the Noor ul-Jihad substation and power transmission lines.

“In this meeting, detailed discussions were held and information was provided about the transfer of the required equipment, the extension of completion dates for the remaining works of the project, the acceleration of the work process and the completed parts of Noor Al Jihad substation and the development project of electricity transmission from Turkmenistan”, the DABS press release says.

The final result is expected to be shared with the Turkmen side after technical discussions between the technical departments of DABS and a joint protocol will be prepared and signed on the above points, DABS reports.

It is expected that the modernization of the Nur ul-Jihad substation in Herat, in parallel with an increase in electricity imports from Turkmenistan, will significantly reduce the electricity shortage in the northwestern region of Afghanistan. Solving the problem of the electric power shortage will have a potentially positive impact on the growth of domestic production, economic growth, agricultural development and entrepreneurial activity in the region. ///nCa, 11 March 2024