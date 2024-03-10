News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan Creates Strategic Council with UN

Turkmenistan Creates Strategic Council with UN

By

On 8 March 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree establishing the “Turkmenistan-United Nations Strategic Advisory Council.” The decree also approved the council’s composition.

This council aims to:
• Ensure national programs and international initiatives of Turkmenistan align with current needs.
• Foster systematic cooperation on projects undertaken jointly with the UN and its specialized agencies.
• Guide activities that benefit both Turkmenistan and its people.

The creation of this council follows a proposal presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet meeting on 7 Mar 2024. ///nCa, 10 March 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan proposes strategic council to deepen UN partnership
  2. The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the UN Security Council Open Debate on the theme “Women, Peace and Security: Towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325”
  3. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan took part in the OSCE Ministerial Council
  4. ECO Holds 26th Meeting of the Council of Ministers
  5. Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States visits Turkmenistan
  6. Turkmenistan restructures state security council – post of DPM for security abolished – minister of interior fired
  7. Turkmenistan President Orders High-Level Preparations for OTS Council of Elders Meeting
  8. Turkmenistan made a statement on behalf of Central Asia at the UN Security Council debate on peacebuilding and peacekeeping
  9. President of Turkmenistan chairs meeting of state security council – important decisions taken
  10. 25th Meeting of ECO Council of Ministers
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan