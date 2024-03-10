Turkmenistan Creates Strategic Council with UN

On 8 March 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree establishing the “Turkmenistan-United Nations Strategic Advisory Council.” The decree also approved the council’s composition.

This council aims to:

• Ensure national programs and international initiatives of Turkmenistan align with current needs.

• Foster systematic cooperation on projects undertaken jointly with the UN and its specialized agencies.

• Guide activities that benefit both Turkmenistan and its people.

The creation of this council follows a proposal presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov during a Cabinet meeting on 7 Mar 2024. ///nCa, 10 March 2024