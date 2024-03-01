Uzbekistan has opened registration for the third Tashkent International Investment Forum



On May 2-3, 2024, the third Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF-III) will take place in Tashkent.

TIIF is one of the significant events not only for the New Uzbekistan but also for the region. Its program traditionally includes a plenary session at the head of state level, over 50 expert discussion meetings, including panel sessions, round tables, and B2B negotiations.

Each participant of the Forum will be able to find points of interest, study specific investment cases, discuss the latest trends in dozens of different sectors, and consider advantageous prospective offers. The special agenda of the Forum is the presentation of Uzbekistan’s potential – a country that, against the backdrop of economic turbulence in the world, continues to demonstrate stable growth, gradually transforming into a true investment hub of Central Asia. The reforms carried out here and the comfortable business conditions, including substantial benefits and preferences, as well as guaranteed protection of investors’ rights, stimulate investor interest.

The geography and scale of the Forum grow annually. For comparison:

– TIIF-2022 (the first forum) was attended by over 2,000 major investors and high-ranking guests from 56 countries worldwide. Contracts and investment agreements worth $7.8 billion were concluded.

– TIIF-2023 gathered 2,500 participants from 70 countries. As a result, 164 documents were signed for $11 billion.

In 2024, it is expected that Tashkent will host an even larger number of guests – investors, officials, and analysts from all continents of the planet. Online registration is already available on the website www.iift.uz and will last until April 25, 2024. ///IA «Dunyo»