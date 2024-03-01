News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Uzbekistan has opened registration for the third Tashkent International Investment Forum

Uzbekistan has opened registration for the third Tashkent International Investment Forum

By

Online registration for TIIF-2024 is available on the website www.iift.uz and will last until April 25, 2024

On May 2-3, 2024, the third Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF-III) will take place in Tashkent.
TIIF is one of the significant events not only for the New Uzbekistan but also for the region. Its program traditionally includes a plenary session at the head of state level, over 50 expert discussion meetings, including panel sessions, round tables, and B2B negotiations.Each participant of the Forum will be able to find points of interest, study specific investment cases, discuss the latest trends in dozens of different sectors, and consider advantageous prospective offers. The special agenda of the Forum is the presentation of Uzbekistan’s potential – a country that, against the backdrop of economic turbulence in the world, continues to demonstrate stable growth, gradually transforming into a true investment hub of Central Asia. The reforms carried out here and the comfortable business conditions, including substantial benefits and preferences, as well as guaranteed protection of investors’ rights, stimulate investor interest.

The geography and scale of the Forum grow annually. For comparison:
– TIIF-2022 (the first forum) was attended by over 2,000 major investors and high-ranking guests from 56 countries worldwide. Contracts and investment agreements worth $7.8 billion were concluded.
– TIIF-2023 gathered 2,500 participants from 70 countries. As a result, 164 documents were signed for $11 billion.
In 2024, it is expected that Tashkent will host an even larger number of guests – investors, officials, and analysts from all continents of the planet. Online registration is already available on the website www.iift.uz and will last until April 25, 2024. ///IA «Dunyo»

Related posts:

  1. Results of the Tashkent International Investment Forum
  2. Registration for International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan’s Energy Sector is now open
  3. The First International Investment Forum kicks off in Tashkent
  4. 27th “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan 2022” International Conference announces opening of registration for delegates
  5. OGT 2021 International Investment Forum to Launch in Ashgabat
  6. Ashgabat to Host International Oil and Gas Investment Forum
  7. TIIF 2022: Over 1.5 thousand participants, 50 world-class speakers, 30 thematic events
  8. OGT 2021 – International Investment Forum
  9. Tashkent hosted the International Forum “Children and Youth in Action – Climate Change in Central Asia”
  10. International Investment Forum ‘Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2022’
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan