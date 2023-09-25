Turkmenistan moves forward with eliminating statelessness

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, 1301 stateless persons permanently residing in the territory of Turkmenistan will be accepted into the citizenship of Turkmenistan. They are representatives of 32 nationalities.

The corresponding decision was approved at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, 22 Sep 2023.

Additionally, according to the Presidential Decree, 265 people – citizens of 13 states and representatives of 25 nationalities – will receive a residence permit in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov said that for many years, according to the presidential decrees, 29,697 stateless persons living in Turkmenistan have been admitted to the citizenship of Turkmenistan.

To date, 4,753 foreign citizens and stateless persons have received a residence permit in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan has a National Program for the Elimination of Statelessness for 2018-2024, with the goal of completing the task of eradicating statelessness by the end of the program. ///nCa, 25 September 2023