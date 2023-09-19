News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » The President of Turkmenistan met with the President of South Korea in New York

The President of Turkmenistan met with the President of South Korea in New York

By

On Monday, 18 September 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, who is on a working visit to New York, met with President Yun Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, TDH reports.

During the meeting, the two presidents discussed the strong and growing Turkmen-Korean relations, which are based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit, respect, and trust. They also noted the fruitfulness of their cooperation not only in the bilateral format, but also within the framework of international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

The Presidents also praised the successful bilateral cooperation within the framework of the Cooperation Forum “Central Asia-Republic of Korea.” Turkmenistan is currently chairing the Forum, and the 16th meeting is scheduled to be held in Ashgabat in November.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the results of the forum will contribute to the coordination of joint efforts in the implementation of economic, cultural, and humanitarian projects at the regional level.

According to the Korean news agency Yonhap, the meeting also touched upon issues of current cooperation in the field of energy and prospects for the participation of Korean businesses in the realization of the Arkadag smart city project.

The sides also placed special emphasis on the increasing role of parliamentary diplomacy. They highlighted the importance of the visits of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Korea in November 2022, the visit of the Chairman of the National Assembly Kim Jin Pyo to Turkmenistan in July 2023, as well as the visit of the delegation of the Parliament of Turkmenistan to Seoul to participate in the interparliamentary forum Central Asia – Korea.///nCa, 19 September 2023 [photo credit – Yonhap]

 

#Turkmen-Korean_relations, #President_Serdar_Berdimuhamedov, President_Yun_Suk_Yeol

Related posts:

  1. The President of Turkmenistan received the new Ambassador of Korea
  2. The President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of the National Assembly of S.Korea discussed the issues of interstate cooperation
  3. The parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan is on a visit to Korea
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov discussed energy cooperation with the President of Korea
  5. Newly appointed Ambassador of Korea to Turkmenistan preseneted copy of credentials at the Foreign Ministry 
  6. Turkmenistan and Korea are preparing an Investment Guarantee Agreement
  7. Turkmenistan, S.Korea explore ways to enhance cooperation in banking sector
  8. Turkmenistan President to attend UNGA 78th session and C5+1 Summit in New York
  9. Turkmen Delegation wrapped up visit to Korea – DPM for energy and construction had a series of meeting with S.Korean business community
  10. Turkmenistan and South Korea eye to deepen partnership in shipbuilding
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan