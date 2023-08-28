USAID Helps Turkmenistan TB Specialists Learn New Treatment Methods



The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the World Health Organization (WHO) trained five tuberculosis (TB) specialists from Turkmenistan on the clinical management of drug-resistant (DR) TB during a study tour to Riga, Latvia.

Organized by the WHO Collaborating Center in Riga, Latvia, 7-day advanced course from 16 to 23 August included intensive fieldwork, interactive case analysis, study visits, group discussions and presentations.

The course helped TB clinicians from Ashgabat and the provinces to get the insight on the most recent DR-TB guidelines, recommendations and research evidence on clinical and programmatic management of DR-TB.

This training contributes to strengthening implementation of the National Program for Prevention and Control of Tuberculosis in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

Improved knowledge of innovations in the treatment and management of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) will lead to earlier detection of cases, reduced progression to active TB, and ultimately reduce cases of TB illness and death. This is in line with the goals of the USAID’s Global Tuberculosis Strategy and the WHO End TB Strategy. ///nCa, 28 August 2023

#USAID, #Turkmenistan, #healthcare, #medicine, #tuberculosis