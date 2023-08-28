News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » USAID Helps Turkmenistan TB Specialists Learn New Treatment Methods

USAID Helps Turkmenistan TB Specialists Learn New Treatment Methods

By


The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the World Health Organization (WHO) trained five tuberculosis (TB) specialists from Turkmenistan on the clinical management of drug-resistant (DR) TB during a study tour to Riga, Latvia.

Organized by the WHO Collaborating Center in Riga, Latvia, 7-day advanced course from 16 to 23 August included intensive fieldwork, interactive case analysis, study visits, group discussions and presentations.

The course helped TB clinicians from Ashgabat and the provinces to get the insight on the most recent DR-TB guidelines, recommendations and research evidence on clinical and programmatic management of DR-TB.

This training contributes to strengthening implementation of the National Program for Prevention and Control of Tuberculosis in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

Improved knowledge of innovations in the treatment and management of drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) will lead to earlier detection of cases, reduced progression to active TB, and ultimately reduce cases of TB illness and death. This is in line with the goals of the USAID’s Global Tuberculosis Strategy and the WHO End TB Strategy. ///nCa, 28 August 2023

 

 

#USAID, #Turkmenistan, #healthcare, #medicine, #tuberculosis

Related posts:

  1. EU and USAID organized a simulation game for water specialists of Turkmenistan
  2. The Global Fund country team visited Turkmenistan
  3. USAID Advances Sign Language Interpreters’ Skills in Turkmenistan
  4. USAID facilitates launch of the first sign language interpretation service in Turkmenistan
  5. CADAP: A delegation from Central Asia learns about prevention, treatment and harm reduction services for drug addicts in Spain
  6. USAID and UNFPA cooperate to Strengthen Families in Turkmenistan
  7. Project on Water Pipeline from Caspian Sea to Ashgabat is being realized jointly with Spanish specialists
  8. Zero waste water treatment facility commissioned in Turkmenistan
  9. USAID has opened a skills training center for women in Ashgabat
  10. WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan train SSES specialists on emergency response preparedness at the points of entry in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan