The Russian sausage producer opens the Turkmen market



Abi, a leading manufacturer of convenient and easy-to-prepare food products in Russia, announces the start of exporting products of its brands to Turkmenistan.

In August, the company exported its first batch of 16 tons of sausage products under the brands Vyazanka, Starodvorye (including the Dugushka line), and Bavarushka to Turkmenistan.

Thanks to cooperation with leading trade networks of Turkmenistan, Abi products are represented in all major cities of the country.

The company plans to expand its range of exported items by adding frozen semi-finished products and fully finished products.

Abi also supplies its products to other Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to Roman Otodrak, Director of the Abi Sales Department, the company demonstrates a high interest in working in the Turkmen market and reasonably considers it promising.

“We will continue to pay great attention to the analysis of the Turkmen market in order to form an up-to-date offer for it, including expanding the range and using the most effective marketing tools,” he said.

Abi is Russia’s leading manufacturer of convenient and easy–to-prepare food products. According to the GfK consumer panel, Abi is the leader in sales of sausages and sausage products, frozen semi–finished products and frozen finished products in Russia. The Abi portfolio includes brands: “Vyazanka”, “Starodvorye”, “Bavarushka”, and a brand of a new generation products – Foodgital. ///nCa, 23 August 2023

#Turkmenistan, #Russia, #Abi, #sausage_producer, #market