News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » The Russian sausage producer opens the Turkmen market

The Russian sausage producer opens the Turkmen market

By


Abi, a leading manufacturer of convenient and easy-to-prepare food products in Russia, announces the start of exporting products of its brands to Turkmenistan.

In August, the company exported its first batch of 16 tons of sausage products under the brands Vyazanka, Starodvorye (including the Dugushka line), and Bavarushka to Turkmenistan.

Thanks to cooperation with leading trade networks of Turkmenistan, Abi products are represented in all major cities of the country.

The company plans to expand its range of exported items by adding frozen semi-finished products and fully finished products.

Abi also supplies its products to other Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to Roman Otodrak, Director of the Abi Sales Department, the company demonstrates a high interest in working in the Turkmen market and reasonably considers it promising.

“We will continue to pay great attention to the analysis of the Turkmen market in order to form an up-to-date offer for it, including expanding the range and using the most effective marketing tools,” he said.

Abi is Russia’s leading manufacturer of convenient and easy–to-prepare food products. According to the GfK consumer panel, Abi is the leader in sales of sausages and sausage products, frozen semi–finished products and frozen finished products in Russia. The Abi portfolio includes brands: “Vyazanka”, “Starodvorye”, “Bavarushka”, and a brand of a new generation products – Foodgital. ///nCa, 23 August 2023

 

 

#Turkmenistan, #Russia, #Abi, #sausage_producer, #market

Related posts:

  1. Russian leading producer of compressor equipment to enter the Turkmen market
  2. Tatarstan and Astrakhan are keen on wider entering Turkmen products to the Russian market
  3. Russian scientific center ECOFES ready to enter the Turkmen market of water-saving technologies
  4. Stavropol businessmen intend to expand exports to Turkmen market
  5. Russian Industrial Manufacturers are eager to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan
  6. Some specialized shops in a main market in Ashgabat
  7. Turkmen and Russian Railways intend to launch regular container service
  8. Global electric vehicle market in 2022 was USD 208 billion. Among top five EV producers, 3 are from China. Norway will go total EV by2025.
  9. Russian Foreign Ministry – on the current state of Turkmen-Russian relations
  10. Turkmen-Russian Business Forum attracted over 300 Turkmen and Russian companies – the Russian delegation came to Ashgabat with a portfolio of concrete proposals
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan