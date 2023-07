The foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan held video consultations on 26 July 2023 to discuss preparations for the upcoming summit of their respective presidents in Ashgabat in early August.

The ministers discussed the draft program, agenda, and final document of the summit, and exchanged views on priority aspects of regional cooperation. /// nCa, 26 July 2023

