UN and Football Federation of Turkmenistan Promote Healthy Lifestyle Among Schoolchildren and Youth in Dashoguz and Lebap Velayats

April 22, 2023 – UNICEF Turkmenistan in collaboration with Football Federation, Ministry of Education and in coordination with the State Committee on Physical Education and Sports of Turkmenistan, promoted healthy lifestyle through sports in a football tournament targeting schoolchildren and youth of Dashoguz and Lebap velayats.

The event was conducted on 19 and 22 of April as a concluding activity of the Joint Programme on “Empowering and Engaging the Youth to Mitigate the Multi-Dimensional Threats of the Health Pandemic”, implemented by the Government of Turkmenistan with the support of four UN agencies – UNICEF, UNFPA, UNODC, and IOM.

Schoolchildren and young people had the opportunity to practice football in an interactive master class conducted by professional football players and compete in a mini tournament. The event was a great success, with schoolchildren and youth showing enthusiasm and keen interest in sports, and many children expressed strong motivation to continue doing sports. The program objective on promoting healthy living and building resilience was achieved, as participants demonstrated great physical and mental strength throughout the event.

“I have been playing football since I was 5 years old, and I like winning very much. But I am very happy that today the friendship won. It has been so much fun. In the future, I want to become a professional football player and win international championships” said Jafar Jumabayev, 10-year-old player of Dashoguz football team “Almaz”.

“Sport is an important aspect of children’s development. It positively impacts not only their health, but also academic performance and leadership qualities. We are sure that such events help to popularize sports among children and motivate them to stay active. We thank the Football Federation for the strong partnership that contributes to the health security and well-being of every child in Turkmenistan.” – said Mohammad Fayyazi, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 23 April 2023 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)

