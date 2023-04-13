Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan agreed to keep up engagement with Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government to maintain stability and prevent a humanitarian crisis

On 13 April 2023, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the fourth ministerial conference of the conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, the foreign ministers of the regional “quartet” countries including Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan held a second informal meeting on Afghan issues.

The parties agreed to continue building a coordinated and consolidated regional approach to Afghanistan situation, as well as to maintain interaction with the current government of Afghanistan with the aim of preserving internal political stability and preventing a humanitarian crisis in this country, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry in its Telegram channel published the text of the Joint Statement adopted following the meeting. Here are some key points from the statement:

The ministers once again emphasized respect for Afghan sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and support for the principle of “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” political determination and the path of development of the country.

The ministers noted that the United States and its allies must take responsibility for the current difficult situation in Afghanistan, must immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and repatriate its assets abroad in favor of the Afghan people.

They strongly opposed these countries to re-establish military bases in and around Afghanistan, which is not beneficial for regional peace and stability.

The ministers urged the Afghan authorities to establish an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups and political institutions and to abolish all restrictive measures against women and ethnic minorities.

The sides stressed that cross-border problems, including the water issue with neighbors, should be resolved through dialogue and consultations.

The ministers supported all diplomatic efforts to promote a political settlement of the Afghan problems, including on the platform of the UN, SCO, meetings of foreign ministers of neighboring Afghanistan and Moscow consultations on this issue.

The ministers expressed their readiness to continue supporting peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, to conduct economic and trade exchanges.

The sides highly appreciated the efforts of Iran and Pakistan to host millions of Afghan refugees. They urged the international community to provide the necessary support and assistance to these countries.

///nCa, 13 April 2023 [photo credit – MFA Russia]