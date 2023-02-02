Kazakhstan hosts regional seminar on transboundary rivers and lakes

Representatives of Turkmenistan participate in the Regional Workshop on Monitoring, Assessment and Information Sharing in Transboundary Basins in Central Asia, held in Astana (Kazakhstan) on 1-2 February, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The meeting brought together experts in the field of water resources, environment, foreign affairs, hydrometeorological services from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Experts from Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, the World Meteorological Organization, International Sava River Basin Commission, International Network of Basin Organizations and International Groundwater Assessment Centre also participate in the seminar.

The participants of the meeting discuss the impact of climate aridization and anthropogenic pressure on water resources, agreed approaches and deepening cooperation within the framework of the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.

The agenda of the meeting includes planning joint activities up to 2024 in the context of updating methodologies for assessing the state of transboundary rivers and lakes, as well as best practices of scientific cooperation with the assistance of the International Water Assessment Center, which in turn contributes in the implementation of the above Convention, and implements its own program adopted for 2022-2024.

Participants will also discuss proposals that will be included in the new publication “Good Practices and Lessons Learned in the Field of Transboundary Data Exchange”, developed under the auspices of the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.

In addition, the seminar is expected to discuss preparations for the UN Water Conference, which will be held on 22-24 March 2023 in New York under the chairmanship of Tajikistan and the Netherlands.

The workshop is organized by the International Water Assessment Centre jointly with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe with the financial support of the Green Central Asia Initiative implemented by the German International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH). ///nCa, 2 February 2023