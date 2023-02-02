Kazakh specialists develop speech recognition technology for 10 Turkic languages

The experts and researchers at the Nazarbayev University of Kazakhstan have developed a new technology for speech recognition.

According QazMonitor, it can convert 10 Turkic languages with 95% accuracy.

This automatic module can automatically recognize and convert human speech into text the Azerbaijani, Bashkir, Chuvash, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Sakha, Tatar, Turkish, Uyghur, and Uzbek, along with English and Russian.

The multilingual ASR model developed by NU ISSAI can be freely tested on ISSAI’s website. In addition, all the models developed as well as datasets and codes used in the research project are also publicly available for download. — https://issai.nu.edu.kz/turkic-asr/

