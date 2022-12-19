Ak Tarap – Be on the bright side!

The Turkmen company “Ak Tarap” is one of dozens of local enterprises operating in the field of waste processing. However, unlike other companies of a similar profile, Ak Tarap is engaged in the disposal of industrial waste, which can be especially toxic and currently the company is a leader in the field of management of especially hazardous waste, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper writes.

In order to modernize and improve production, in 2020 the company purchased an innovative Russian complex “KTD-2500” for system utilization and industrial waste disposal.

The new technical installation “KTD-2500” has expanded the capabilities of the enterprise, it is mobile, capable to perform high-quality cleaning of scrap materials in industrial scales.

This year the complex was put into operation.

Also, Ak Tarap has a mini-factory, which is located on the territory of an industrial zone near the village of Jebel in the western region of the country. About 3 tons of solid and 1 ton of liquid waste are processed there every hour.

The plant has a warehouse for temporary placement of industrial waste and other modules that perform their production functions.

In the future, it is planned to build an administrative building, funds have already been invested in the architectural project.

Moreover, Ak Tarap offers such services as water treatment, cleaning and surface protection, logistics, general supplies.

It should be noted that the environmental safety of the company’s activities is certified according to the national legislation.

Reliability, quality and commitment have allowed the company “Ak Tarap” to build strong partnerships with foreign companies, for example, “Petronas Charigali (Turkmenistan)”, “BKE Shelf”, “Scomi”, Dragon Oil, Schlumberger, operating in the oil and gas sector, where environmental issues are paid close attention. ///nCa, 19 December 2022