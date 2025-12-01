Marking the 30th Anniversary of Neutrality: Central Bank of Turkmenistan Introduces New Polymer Banknotes and a 200-Manat Note

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s acquisition of permanent neutrality status, and within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan (CBT) has announced the introduction, of modified polymer banknotes in denominations of 1, 5, and 10 manats, as well as an entirely new polymer banknote with a denomination of 200 manats, starting 1 December 2025. This was reported by the State News Agency TDH with reference to the Central Bank.

The key features of the new banknotes are their high resistance to external factors such as dirt, wear, and damage. The use of polymer material significantly reduces the risk of counterfeiting.

In addition, the modified banknotes feature enhanced security elements and improved visual authenticity markers, making them more secure and durable in circulation.

Overall, the color and design of the 1, 5, and 10-manat notes have been preserved, but they now bear the emblem of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The most notable innovation is the 200-manat banknote:

The obverse features an image of the Arkadag Monument.

The reverse depicts the administrative building of the Arkadag City administration.

On the obverse of all new and modified banknotes, the year of issue and the facsimile signature of the Chairman of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan are displayed.

The new polymer banknotes and the 200-manat note are mandatory for acceptance at face value throughout the territory of Turkmenistan by all enterprises, organizations, and institutions, regardless of their form of ownership, for all types of payments.

It is important to note that all previously issued banknotes of the Central Bank (series of 2009, 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2020) remain legal tender within the country.///nCa, 1 December 2025