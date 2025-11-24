UNDP and UNFPA in Turkmenistan Host Youth Session on Gender-Based Violence

Today, UNDP and UNFPA in Turkmenistan joined forces to empower the next generation by hosting an engaging youth education session at the UN Building as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The event gathered students and teachers of the International University of Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan.

The session addressed the pressing issue of GBV worldwide, with a focus on digital safety and the challenges young people, especially women and girls face online. It was acknowledged that online and digital spaces should empower women and girls. Yet every day, digital tools are increasingly being used to stalk, harass, and abuse women and girls making the digital world a minefield of harassment, abuse, and control for millions of women and girls. Through interactive activities and expert presentations, students learned how to recognize, prevent, and respond to GBV in their communities and online.

Students also explored the Future Skills Academy initiative, supported by the Government of Japan, and learned how education and skills development can help reduce vulnerability to GBV and promote gender equality.

The event highlighted the importance of taking active roles in fostering safe, inclusive, and equal communities, while raising awareness of GBV and strengthening support for survivors.

This initiative, implemented with the Ministry of Education, underscores the commitment of UN agencies to advancing gender equality, preventing GBV, and empowering youth as agents of change for a safer, more inclusive future.

***

The theme of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in 2025 is “UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls.” According to UN Women, violence against women and girls affects one in three women globally. It is a human rights emergency that must end.

As the world marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action—one of the most progressive international agreements on women’s rights—the UN Secretary-General’s UNiTE 2025 campaign focuses on one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse: digital violence against women and girls. This year’s campaign also underscores that digital safety is central to achieving gender equality. ///nCa, 24 November 2025 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)