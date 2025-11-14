Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Vepa Khadzhiev, gave an interview to European journalists

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, which will be celebrated in 2025—also proclaimed the International Year of Peace and Trust—Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Vepa Khadzhiev, gave an in-depth interview to European journalists Maria Kuznetsova and Guillaume de Sardou.

During the conversation, the diplomat spoke in detail about the principles underlying Ashgabat’s foreign policy and how Turkmenistan combines independence with active participation in international affairs.

“The principle of permanent neutrality is enshrined in the Constitution of Turkmenistan and the national law ‘On Neutrality.’ We do not participate in military blocs and do not permit the deployment of foreign bases on our territory, but this does not mean self-isolation. Our neutrality is a form of peaceful and constructive engagement with the world,” Vepa Khadzhiev emphasized.

According to the diplomat, over three decades, Turkmenistan has demonstrated that neutrality can become an effective platform for trust diplomacy and sustainable development.

Ashgabat actively mediates in regional dialogues, participates in international organizations, and promotes stability in Eurasia.

Turkmenistan is a member of such organizations as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and others. At the same time, the country consistently promotes ideas of peace, mutual understanding, and non-confrontation.

“Economic neutrality is a factor of stability. It makes our policy predictable and open to mutually beneficial partnerships,” Khadzhiev noted.

The interview devoted considerable attention to the economy and energy—key areas of Turkmen foreign policy.

Turkmenistan is actively developing international transport and energy projects aimed at strengthening the interconnectedness of the Eurasian space.

One of its priorities remains the implementation of the TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India) gas pipeline, which, according to Khadzhiev, has the potential to change the region’s energy landscape.

“Despite the challenging situation in Afghanistan, construction of the Afghan section of TAPI continues. This project is important not only from an energy perspective but also from a socio-economic perspective—it contributes to infrastructure development and deepens regional cooperation,” the ambassador noted.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan continues to diversify its export routes. China remains the country’s strategic partner, but Ashgabat is actively exploring opportunities to expand gas supplies to Europe.

“Cooperation with China is strategic, but we also strive for a balanced and multi-vector energy policy. Diversification is the key to sustainable development,” the diplomat emphasized.

Responding to a question about interaction with integration associations such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Vepa Khadzhiev noted that Turkmenistan adheres to a flexible approach:

“We actively cooperate with EAEU member states on a bilateral basis and also participate in SCO events as an honorary guest. This allows us to exchange experiences, promote our own initiatives, and at the same time maintain our independence and neutral status.”

The topic of rational water use and adaptation to climate change took up a significant place in the conversation.

The ambassador discussed national programs to modernize irrigation systems, implement water-saving technologies, and collaborate with international organizations, including the UNDP. Particular attention is being paid to harnessing the potential of the Altyn Asyr artificial lake, the region’s largest water management facility.

“We view water as a strategic resource of the future. Rational water use is not only an environmental issue but also a political one, directly linked to the security and sustainability of the region,” the diplomat emphasized.

Concluding the interview, Vepa Khadzhiev noted that 2025 has special significance for Turkmenistan.

“The International Year of Peace and Trust, proclaimed at Turkmenistan’s initiative, symbolizes our unwavering commitment to dialogue, good-neighborliness, and constructive cooperation. We are convinced that only through trust can we ensure lasting peace and sustainable development,” the diplomat stated.

Thus, Vepa Khadzhiev’s interview became not just a diplomatic commentary, but a detailed manifesto of Turkmen neutrality—neutrality of the 21st century, based not on isolation, but on openness, partnership, and mutual respect. /// nCa, 14 November 2025 (this is cross-post from THP – originally published at https://turkmenistaninfo.gov.tm/news/15465)



