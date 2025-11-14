The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belgium participated in the EU-Central Asia Dialogue on Afghanistan

On November 12, the 7th meeting of the EU-Central Asia Dialogue on Afghanistan was held in Brussels. Representatives of regional states and European Union institutions participated in the forum. Turkmenistan was represented at the meeting by S. Palvanov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Participants discussed current issues of sustainable development, regional connectivity, humanitarian support, and practical formats for interaction with Afghanistan in the interests of stability and well-being for the peoples of the region.

During the meeting, Turkmenistan’s balanced position, pursuing a policy of positive neutrality and good-neighborliness, was voiced. The Turkmen side emphasized that Afghanistan’s sustainable development is an important prerequisite for regional stability, and the best path to this lies through economic integration, expanded humanitarian cooperation, and the implementation of specific infrastructure projects that improve the lives of local people.

On November 11, Turkmen delegation held a working meeting with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais and EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Gilles Bertrand. The European side noted the exceptional importance of the EU–Central Asia regional platform on Afghanistan and expressed interest in the practical steps being taken by countries in the region in the context of Afghanistan.

The discussion focused on water issues, cross-border cooperation, and major energy and transport connectivity projects.

Particular attention was paid to the flagship TAPI gas pipeline project. Other infrastructure areas were also discussed, particularly electricity transmission projects, including increasing Turkmen electricity exports to Afghanistan as part of the signed agreements. The Turkmen side emphasized the practical significance of such steps for the socioeconomic stabilization of border provinces, improving the availability of public services, and creating new opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses.

In the humanitarian dimension, Turkmenistan continues to provide assistance to the Afghan people – from the supply of electricity and essential goods to the expansion of educational opportunities.

The discussions held in Brussels confirmed the high level of trust and mutual understanding between the countries of Central Asia and the European Union on a wide range of Afghan issues.

Following the 7th meeting of the EU-Central Asia Dialogue on Afghanistan, a commitment to continuing constructive engagement was reaffirmed.




