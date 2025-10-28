Uzbekistan to host UIMF 2025 – Mining Industry of the Future: Strategic vision for Innovation, Investment, and Sustainable Growth

“19th International Exhibition of Mining, Metallurgy, and Metalworking – MiningMetals Uzbekistan 2025”: Tashkent to become a regional hub for Mining, Metallurgy and Metalworking Innovation on October 28-29, 2025

The 19th International Exhibition of Mining, Metallurgy, and Metalworking – MiningMetals Uzbekistan 2025 will take place on 28-30 October, 2025 at the Uzexpocentre National Exhibition Complex in Tashkent, occupying Pavilions 1 and 2, as well as an extensive outdoor display area.

Mining and mineral processing forms the backbone of economic development providing the essential raw materials and high-quality processed products, such as rolled metal and pipes, that underpin all sectors of the economy and drive sustainable growth.

As a nation rich in natural resources, Uzbekistan’s mining sector continues to evolve dynamically supplying domestic industries while expanding its export potential. The government is placing strategic emphasis on advancing this key sector, fostering innovation and technology transfer, and enhancing environmental and energy efficiency across production processes. MiningMetals Uzbekistan stands as one of the country’s foremost industry exhibitions and a vital business platform for exploring the latest equipment, technologies, and solutions in mining and metallurgy. The event provides a unique opportunity for experts, government representatives, and industry professionals to hold direct negotiations with manufacturers and suppliers, paving the way for modernisation and sustainable growth of Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgical industries.

This year, more than 150 companies from 15 countries are taking part in MiningMetals Uzbekistan 2025, including Canada, China, the Czech Republic, Germany, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyz Republic, Latvia, Mongolia, Russia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan.

The top three foreign countries by number of exhibitors are China (50 companies), Germany (17 companies), and Kazakhstan (10 companies), reflecting the event’s strong international appeal and growing global partnerships.

The Silver Sponsor of the exhibition is INCO Engineering, a Czech company recognised worldwide as a leading producer of mining equipment — from shaft hoists to integrated solutions for modern mines. INCO Engineering’s technologies are synonymous with safety, efficiency, and reliability, setting global benchmarks for excellence in the mining industry.

The exhibition is organised into two key sections: Mining and Metallurgy & Mechanical Engineering.

The Mining section will showcase a comprehensive range of advanced solutions covering every stage of mineral extraction and processing. The exhibits will include crushing, screening, and milling equipment, drilling rigs and tools, flotation systems, pumps and filters, sand washing and dewatering units, bulk material handling and conveyor systems, specialised machinery for open-pit and underground mining as well as automation systems and digital mine monitoring technologies.

The Metallurgy & Mechanical Engineering section will present a diverse array of advanced equipment and technologies designed for metallurgical companies. Among the exhibits will be: CNC machine tools, rolling and casting equipment, steel mill cranes, filtration and aspiration systems, cutting fluids, and materials for geotechnical and construction applications, alongside solutions for waste processing and secondary metal recycling.

The outdoor exhibition area will feature large-scale machinery and heavy equipment for the construction and mining sectors, including drilling rigs, excavators, telehandlers, and filter presses. The key highlights will include: Quantum Systems Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan) presenting the ZEGA D480A drilling rig; Jingjin Equipment (China) showcasing the FILTER PRESS system; Eurasian Construction Machinery (Uzbekistan) exhibiting the HITACHI ZX-330 excavator and the Gehl R180 mini loader; POWER Crane (Uzbekistan) – lifting equipment including double-girder overhead cranes, gantry cranes, and jib cranes; IKO MACHINERY (Uzbekistan) – KOMATSU, DYNAPAC, DONALDSON.

For the first time, the exhibition will also feature drilling and blasting equipment, along with specialized machinery for safe transportation of explosives, reflecting the industry’s increasing focus on safety and precision in mining operations.

With its comprehensive thematic coverage, MiningMetals Uzbekistan 2025 offers participants and visitors a complete overview of the sector’s current landscape and future trends. The exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to explore innovative technologies in mineral extraction and processing, discuss prospects for technological advancement and international cooperation, and engage in productive dialogue. Bringing together thousands of manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users under one roof, the event serves as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, partnership building, and strategic business growth.

The international segment of the exhibition will also be particularly diverse, bringing together both long-standing participants and first-time exhibitors. Among the established names are: DESWIK (United Kingdom), KORRUS TECH ASIA (Kazakhstan), WENCO INTERNATIONAL MINING SYSTEMS (Canada), LIMING HEAVY INDUSTRY (China), and ENGINEERING DOBERSEK (Germany). Making their debut at the exhibition will be prominent companies such as ART BLAST GROUP (Kyrgyz Republic), HEPHEASTUS MACHINERY (Mongolia), INCO ENGINEERING (Czech Republic), FELUWA (Germany), WESMAN THERMAL ENGG PROCESSES (India), FKK GUNEY OTO LAS. TAK (Turkiye), and TOP DRILL CO (Republic of Korea) — all recognized for their innovation and manufacturing excellence.

A major highlight will once again be the German National Pavilion, which this year brings together 16 companies presenting state-of-the-art equipment and technologies for the mining and metallurgical industries. Their exhibits will cover a wide range of solutions — from mineral extraction and processing to material handling, conveyor technologies, engineering and construction of industrial facilities.

The annual collective stand of the Russian Federation will this year be represented by companies from the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Their display will feature ore beneficiation and slag processing technologies, systems for separating secondary raw materials, crushing and screening equipment, and geotechnical materials such as geotextiles, geomembranes and geogrids. In addition, the stand will include equipment and technologies for the production of cast iron, steel, and ferroalloys, as well as cutting fluids and solutions for the wholesale supply of primary metals, showcasing the region’s comprehensive industrial capabilities.

The companies from China will once again have a strong presence at MiningMetals Uzbekistan 2025, presenting an extensive array of equipment and technologies for the mining and metallurgical industries. Their exhibits will include crushing and flotation units, mills, slurry pumps, drilling and lifting equipment, conveyor systems, specialized machinery, steel industry cranes, as well as chemical reagents and components for mining and metallurgical enterprises showcasing China’s technological depth and manufacturing strength in the global mining sector.

Among the countries making their debut at this year’s exhibition is Mongolia, represented by a company specializing in equipment for safe transportation of explosives.

For the seventh consecutive year, the exhibition will host the Uzbekistan International Mining & Metals Forum – UIMF 2025 under the theme Mining Industry of the Future: Resources and Strategies. The Forum will bring together government representatives, industry regulators, leading producers, investors, financial institutions, and international experts, providing a powerful platform for dialogue, strategy development, and knowledge exchange. The Forum is organized by the Congresses of Central Asia International Company – CCA.

Together, the exhibition and Forum provide a unified platform for advancing Uzbekistan’s mining and metallurgy industries — combining expert analysis and practical experience with cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and solutions that define the future of the sector.

To enhance convenience and networking efficiency, all visitors and exhibitors are invited to use the Iteca Connect app, designed to streamline participation. The app enables users to schedule meetings, explore company profiles, navigate exhibition pavilions with interactive maps, and access a range of other useful features to make the most of their visit.

