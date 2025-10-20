The National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Visits TAPI Site in Afghanistan, Meets DPM Baradar Akhund

On 20 October 2025, the National Leader of the Turkmenistan people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, accompanied by a high-level delegation, met with the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund. The meeting took place at the TAPI project site on the territory of Afghanistan, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Office reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the National Leader of Turkmenistan for visiting Afghanistan to review the practical progress of the TAPI project and to further enhance coordination in this regard.

He emphasized that TAPI is a key initiative for advancing regional cooperation, economic integration, and shared prosperity, noting that practical work on the project within Afghanistan has currently reached a progress of 14 kilometers.

The Deputy Prime Minister further stated that the vision of Afghanistan is not limited to the TAPI project; rather, it aims to expand the economic corridor between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan. This corridor includes the TAP-500 electricity transmission project, railway construction, roads, logistics centers, and other economic initiatives for which Afghanistan is fully committed to ensuring implementation, security, and sustainability.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called on Turkmenistan and all international partners to take advantage of the existing investment opportunities in Afghanistan and to invest in the country.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, delivered remarks, describing relations between Kabul and Ashgabat as strong and developing. He expressed gratitude to Afghanistan for its full cooperation in implementing this significant regional project.

The TAPI project is among the Turkmen government’s top priorities and will play a constructive role in the region’s economic stability, Berdimuhamedov stated.

He added that the current conditions are the most favorable for the implementation of the TAPI project, which remains the only regional project enjoying broad international support.

The National Leader reaffirmed that Turkmenistan is committed to completing its segment of the TAPI project within the designated timeframe, through which Afghanistan is expected to generate approximately one billion U.S. dollars in annual revenue.

***

The Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, met with officials from the TAPI project implementing company – the State Concern TurkmenGaz. The officials from TurkmenGaz shared information regarding the project’s progress within Afghanistan.

They stated that the TAPI project has currently advanced by 14 kilometers on Afghan soil, and an additional 70 kilometers of the route have been prepared for pipeline installation.

They added that pipelines for a 30-kilometer section have already been manufactured and will be installed and extended in the coming month. According to them, the TAPI project’s work in Afghanistan is proceeding smoothly, with Afghan side providing all necessary facilitation. The officials also noted that the implementation of this important regional project within Afghanistan will be completed within the next year. The Deputy PM praised the progress achieved and emphasized the importance of maintaining high quality in the project’s implementation.

///nCa, 20 October 2025