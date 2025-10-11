Turkmenistan Delegation Participated in the “Global Gateway 2025” Forum in Brussels

BRUSSELS, October 9–10, 2025. The delegation of Turkmenistan, led by Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov, participated in the second “Global Gateway 2025” Forum held in Brussels. The Forum was dedicated to deepening mutually beneficial partnerships and promoting sustainable infrastructure connectivity at the global level. The official program included speeches by world leaders and thematic sessions on energy, transport, the digital agenda, and industrial competitiveness.

The Forum was opened by President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Welcoming remarks were delivered by the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas. Concluding remarks summarising the work were made by EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela.

The Forum featured a series of panel discussions and working sessions, including a section on scaling up “Global Gateway” flagship projects, such as expanding hydropower potential in Central Asia, developing transport connectivity, and fostering green shipping corridors. In the context of expanding the “Team Europe” financial instruments, the EU and its partners announced further deepening of cooperation with international development banks, including the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), to mobilise investments in infrastructure and job creation. A specific emphasis was placed on the readiness to increase investment volumes in energy projects in Central Asia.

On the sidelines of the event, the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan held a meeting with representatives of the EIB. The parties discussed practical cooperation issues, a draft country agreement, and the participation of EIB representatives in the LLDC3 events in Awaza. Contacts with the EIB are logically aligned with the Forum’s priorities, including the launch and expansion of investments in energy and infrastructure projects through the “Team Europe” initiative and international financial institutions.

On the first day of the Forum, a working dinner for the Heads of Delegations was hosted by the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, during which the Turkmen side had the opportunity to exchange views on topical cooperation issues with the European Commission leadership.

The participation of the Turkmenistan delegation in the “Global Gateway 2025” Forum facilitated a substantive exchange on financing sustainable infrastructure and expanded direct working contacts with EU institutions and international financial organisations. ///nCa, 11 October 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)