Turkmenistan and UAE Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations

Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates are marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, emphasizing their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation. On this occasion, the leaders of both countries exchanged congratulations, reaffirming their dedication to the principles of mutual respect, equality, and shared prosperity.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory message to President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The head of Turkmenistan highlighted that the relations between the two countries are built on the unshakable principles of mutual respect, equality, and a focus on achieving progress and prosperity.

“Turkmenistan expresses its interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation,” President Berdimuhamedov noted in his message, expressing confidence in the continued development of the partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both nations.

President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also sent a letter congratulating the President of Turkmenistan and the people of the country on the anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“I wish our countries progress, prosperity, and further strengthening of cooperation in all areas, which we consistently strive to support and develop on a bilateral basis for the benefit of our friendly peoples and states,” the letter stated. ///nCa, 10 October 2025