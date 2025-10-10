The Taste of Diplomacy: How Tajikistan Charmed Leaders of Central Asian and Russia with a Spectacular Harvest Display

On 9 October 2025, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon hosted an informal gathering—a “friendship evening”—for the heads of state participating in the Central Asia–Russia Summit and the CIS Summit at the government residence in Dushanbe.

A vibrant exhibition of Tajikistan’s agricultural products and national cuisine was organized in the picturesque setting of the government residence. The display was arranged along specially designed alleys, showcasing a diverse array of agricultural goods with unique style and presentation. The exhibition featured dozens of varieties of vegetables and melons, delectable fruits such as grapes, apples, pears, and figs, as well as premium dried fruits, including walnuts, almonds, raisins, and pistachios, alongside citrus fruits.

Photo report (credit: official website of the President of Tajikistan)