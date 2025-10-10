President of Tajikistan Chaired the Second “Central Asia–Russia” Summit in Dushanbe

On 9 October 2025, under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the Second “Central Asia–Russia” Summit was held at the Government Residence in Dushanbe.

The summit brought together the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Prior to the meeting, the leaders participated in a traditional group photo ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Emomali Rahmon warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the summit would make a significant contribution to further strengthening and expanding effective multilateral cooperation within the “Central Asia–Russia” framework.

President Rahmon emphasized that the agenda of the summit covers a wide range of pressing issues related to regional interaction. Among the key priorities highlighted were the promotion of trade and economic cooperation, the encouragement of investment growth, the expansion of humanitarian ties, and the consolidation of regional stability and security.

The Pakistan Leader noted that the active participation of the heads of state and relevant authorities reflects the shared commitment of the countries of the region and the Russian Federation to deepening strategic partnership and maintaining open dialogue.

Particular attention during the summit was given to strengthening trade, economic, and investment relations, joint efforts to ensure regional peace and security, and the enhancement of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

President Emomali Rahmon, expressed confidence that the decisions adopted as a result of the summit will serve as a solid foundation for further strengthening the spirit of solidarity, mutual understanding, and good neighborliness among the countries participating in the “Central Asia–Russia” format. ///nCa 10 October 2025